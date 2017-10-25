Changes at the top for CSX

Three top CSX executives will be leaving the railroad on Nov. 15—Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cindy M. Sanborn; Executive Vice President and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Fredrik J. Eliasson; and Executive Vice President Law and Public Affairs, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Ellen M. Fitzsimmons. Sanborn and Eliasson are resigning "to pursue other interests." Fitzsimmons is retiring. All "will remain engaged in supporting the transition until early 2018," CSX said.

Railroad industry veteran James M. Foote is joining CSX as COO. He will have responsibility for both operations and sales and marketing—replacing both Eliasson and Sanborn—and will be based at the railroad's headquarters in Jacksonville, Fla. Foote has more than 40 years of experience starting with the Chicago & North Western and then with CN as Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing. Most recently, he was President and CEO of Bright Rail Energy. Foote, who worked under CSX President and CEO E. Hunter Harrison at CN, is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Superior and holds a law degree from the John Marshal Law School.

CSX Vice President Risk Compliance and General Counsel Nathan D. Goldman will be promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary, replacing Fitzsimmons.

"CSX is pleased to welcome an experienced railroader who will help continue to drive the company's transformation," said Harrison. "Jim's proven track record with Precision Scheduled Railroading will be a significant asset as we continue to drive value for shareholders and customers. On behalf of the board of directors and all CSX employees, I would also like to sincerely thank Cindy, Fredrik and Ellen for their dedication to the company and wish them well in their future endeavors. These senior leaders will be missed, and their contributions will have a lasting and positive impact on the organization for many years."

"The Board looks forward to welcoming Jim and Nathan in their new roles and wishes to express its thanks to Cindy, Fredrik and Ellen for their tremendous contributions and distinguished CSX careers," said Edward J. Kelly, III, Chairman of the Board. "Each of them has brought great value to the success, the people and the reputation of CSX, and they will leave CSX well-positioned for the next stage."