Thursday, November 16, 2017

Helmut Schroeder, 78, Railquip founder

Written by  Stuart Chirls, senior editor, Railway Age
Helmut Schroeder Helmut Schroeder Railquip Inc.

Services were held for Helmut Schroeder, 78, founder of Railquip Inc., a supplier of rail and maintenance of way equipment, who died Oct. 30 following an illness.

Schroeder was born in Dortmund, Germany, and came to the United States in 1966 as vice president of sales for Hoesch Manufacturing, where he was in charge of market development in North America.

In 1983, he became the sole distributor in North America of the Hoesch re-railing system and formed his own company, Railquip, Inc. Over the next 35 years, Railquip came to represent many manufacturers of rail- and transit-related support equipment, shop equipment and machinery, and Maintenance of Way equipment.

Outside of business, Schroeder was interested in fine arts and dining, gardening and soccer.

Schroeder is survived by his wife, Pamela; his son, Louie, his daughter, Helga, and his sister, Irmgard.

