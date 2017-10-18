KCS forms Health, Safety and Environmental unit

Kansas City Southern has formed a new Health, Safety and Environmental group within the Operations department "to consolidate occupational health, workplace and public safety, and environmental functions under a single management to better align and coordinate with the company's Operations groups," KCS reported on Oct. 17.

Leading the new group is Kayden Howard, who was promoted from Associate General Counsel to the newly created position of Vice President Health, Safety and Environmental. She joined KCS in 2005. Prior to that, she was an attorney practicing labor and employment law with Shook, Hardy & Bacon, and also worked for the U.S. Department of Labor. Howard holds a juris doctorate from the University of Kansas and a bachelor of arts in psychology from the University of Missouri-Columbia. She currently serves on the board of directors of the Women's Employment Network.

KCS will add a newly created Assistant Vice President Health and Safety position. This person will lead a team responsible for the ongoing design, implementation and administration of workplace safety and health programs for the company.

"I'm pleased to announce the appointment of Kayden to lead this important function for the organization and confident that she will continue to enhance our overall commitment to safety," said KCS Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Songer.