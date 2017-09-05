Agreement preserves rail infrastructure for proposed Nova Scotia terminal

The province of Nova Scotia and the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway Ltd. have signed a one-year agreement to preserve rail infrastructure between St. Peter's Junction and Sydney.

The company will not apply to abandon a portion of the rail line and the province will reimburse valid expenses up to CA$60,000 (US$48,550) a month. Repairs or improvements of the rail line will not be reimbursed, but expenses directly attributed to the line such as salaries, insurance, security and building maintenance will be covered under the agreement.

The rail line could play a significant role in a proposed container terminal at Sydney, which is currently undergoing a comprehensive feasibility study.

"This agreement preserves the existing rail line, which is a key component of the proposed container terminal in Sydney," said provincial Minister of Business Geoff McLellan. "Government continues to work together with businesses, community and municipal leaders on economic development related to Cape Breton. Strong transportation links are a key component of building a stronger economy."

"We are pleased to work with the government of Nova Scotia to allow economic development initiatives like the proposed container terminal unfold," said Louis Gravel, president of Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway. "We would like nothing more than to one day see a thriving operating railway between Port Hawkesbury and Sydney."