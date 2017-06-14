Choice Terminal™ facility opens in N.C.

ATW is a subsidiary of Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWI). Choice Terminals are operated by GWI railroads and transfer bulk materials – such as flour, plastic pellets, propane and roofing granules – between railcars and trucks, providing customers that are not located directly on the railroad with the ability to reduce transportation costs by using rail. Customers can receive inbound, bulk raw materials via rail at the terminal, hold them on site, and receive them via truck on a just-in-time basis. Likewise, customers can ship outbound bulk products to the terminal via truck, for loading onto railcars to their final destinations.

"The Sanford terminal provides non-rail-served businesses in the Raleigh-Durham and surrounding areas with the ability to not only reduce transportation costs, but also manage their inventory, utilize just-in-time delivery and shrink their carbon footprint by eliminating the use of long-haul trucks," ATW President Andy Chunko said.

Located on a six-acre site, ATW's Choice Terminal in Sanford features a 20-car rail yard and truck-to-railcar transloading equipment, including a weighing scale. ATW interchanges with Class 1 railroads Norfolk Southern and CSX, providing customer access to the North American rail network.