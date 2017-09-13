Mathieu to lead OmniTRAX Energy Solutions

"Pierre is the perfect executive to oversee the OES team and deliver strong growth to the OmniTRAX organization. His experience and expertise will help allocate the right resources to capitalize on the strength of our assets. We're looking forward to seeing great things from Pierre and OES," said Kevin Shuba, chief executive officer of OmniTRAX.

OES comprises the company's unique offerings to the proppant supply chain, including terminals in several basins, transload operations and Arrows UP, LLC, a containerized proppant delivery and storage solution provider. OmniTRAX says the company plants to grow the full OES team to more than 200 members by the end of 2017.

Mathieu most recently served as chief strategy officer for OmniTRAX with responsibility for strategy development, service expansion, new market entry and corporate development.

"There are significant opportunities in the energy market right now, especially in the supply chain and logistics area where every stakeholder is looking to increase productivity and lower costs," said Mathieu. "OES will help customers improve performance by providing comprehensive solutions to move proppant and other materials from the mines to the well heads in the most efficient way possible."