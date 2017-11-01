NCRR names Walters as chairman of the board

Michael Walters has been elected to be chairman of the North Carolina Railroad Company's (NCRR) Board of Directors.

NCRR elected Walters during the September meeting of the board of directors. He succeeds Franklin Rouse, who has served as chairman since 2014 and will remain on the board.

"I'm honored to serve as chairman of the North Carolina Railroad Company's Board of Directors," said Walters. "I'm excited to work with my fellow directors, NCRR President Scott Saylor and the staff of this historic company, as we manage the North Carolina Railroad, make strategic investments in freight rail infrastructure and spur job growth for our state."

Walters has served on the NCRR Board of Directors since 2015 and was chairman of the Audit and Finance Committee from 2015-2017. In addition to his service on the NCRR Board, Walters is a member of the board of directors of the Forestry Mutual Insurance Company, as well as the North Carolina Forestry Association. He served three terms in the North Carolina Senate.