R. J. Corman, L&I Railroad host Rep. Hollingsworth

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (R– IN-9) joined R. J. Corman Railroad Services and the Louisville & Indiana (L&I) Railroad on July 10 for a project tour and to discuss rail and manufacturing issues with various rail stakeholders.

The tour was led by Nathan Henderson, president, R. J. Corman Railroad Services, and John Goldman, president of L&I. R. J. Corman is performing contracting services for the railroad. From 2015 to 2017, 94 miles of continuous welded rail and more than 80,000 crossties were installed on L&I. The improvements are part of an agreement the shortline has with CSX that will see infrastructure upgrades along the 106-mile route between Louisville, Ky., and Indianapolis.

The rail stakeholder group discussed the importance of the 45G shortline tax credit to maintaining a reliable and safe freight network. Section 45G expired at the end of 2016. Since 2005, a series of one- and two-year extensions of the credit enabled small freight railroads and their customers to reinvest billions of dollars to improve American transportation. The Building Rail Access for Customers and the Economy Act (BRACE) would make the tax credit permanent. The BRACE Act currently has 204 co-sponsors in the House and 51 cosponsors in the Senate.

"L&I Railroad is a stellar example of the work of the shortline railroads in connecting small communities to the broader U.S. Economy through efficient rail service, and providing a boost to the economy in the broader regions that they serve," said Linda Bauer Darr, president of ASLRRA. "The BRACE Act is a critical piece of the economic puzzle, allowing shortlines to invest more of their own capital in rail improvements that provide ever-safer and more robust service capabilities for their customers."

"It was a pleasure to learn more about L&I Railroad, R. J. Corman and the services they provide in Indiana's 9th District and beyond," said Rep. Hollingsworth. "Their commitment to maintaining a safe, reliable freight network has enabled southern Indiana businesses to establish themselves, thrive and grow."

This event was coordinated by the National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association (NRC), the Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association (REMSA) and the American Short Line & Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA).