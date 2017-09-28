Thursday, September 28, 2017

City of Ottawa awards contract to RTG Partnership

Rideau Transit Group Partnership (RTG), has signed a contract with the city of Ottawa for the expansion of a maintenance and storage facility located at Belfast Road.

The facility is part of Stage 2 construction for the Confederation Line Light Rail transit system. The CA$106-million (US$85.15-million) contract includes the Early Work Package Variation Directives, preliminary work and site preparation that began in April 2017.

RTG is a consortium composed of ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc., EllisDon and SNC-Lavalin, which is currently delivering Stage 1 of the Confederation Line in Ottawa. This contract will extend the consortium's scope into Stage 2 of the project. The design and construction of the Belfast Yard Maintenance and Storage Facility will be done by the OLRT Constructors Group, which is comprised of EllisDon, Dragados and SNC-Lavalin.

Under this new agreement, RTG partners will design, construct and finance the expansion of the Belfast Yard facility, which will house and maintain the additional 72 light-rail vehicles that comprise the Stage 2 fleet for Confederation Line. This expansion will include three new maintenance bays, a larger control room and the replacement of the existing earth berm with a noise-mitigating wall. The train yard, including utilities, tracks and systems, will be rearranged in order to accommodate the expansion.

 

