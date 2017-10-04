New TNW-operated transload facility opens in Texas

TNW says that PLS is the region's hub for railcar, warehousing, commercial development, storage, transload and transportation services; providing the experience and expertise needed to develop specialized services that allow customers to diversify their supply chains. The facility provides storage and other railcar services to Class 1 railways and fleet managers on its 151 miles of track.

"PLS provides non-rail-served businesses in the Texas Panhandle the ability to better control their inventory by utilizing a 'just-in-time delivery' approach to reduce excess inventory costs; better control their carbon footprint by eliminating the need for long-haul trucks; and lower their operating and transportation costs," said TNW Vice President Sales and Marketing Wade Hoffmann. "We combine the significant freight savings of rail with the convenience of trucks."