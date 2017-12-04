CDPQ Infra to extend deadline for Montreal transit project bids

CDPQ Infra has pushed the deadline to continue accepting project bids for the Réseau électrique métropolitain (REM) engineering and construction contract.

A subsidiary of Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, CDPQ Infra plans to launch a period of thorough conversations with the qualified parties regarding the construction contract.

Officials said the process will remain open until the extended deadline of January 2018. The preferred teams are set to be chosen by mid-February 2018.

As reported by RT&S in November 2016, five consortia and companies qualified to bid on two CDPQ Infra contracts to build part of a proposed CA$5.5-billion (US$4.06-billion) light-rail project based in Montreal.

CDPQ Infra said it has founded its work on the principles of rigor and identifying the best value for money since the project's launch. In recent weeks, CDPQ Infra said it has evaluated the submissions for the project's two contracts.

The same verification methods overseen by the two external auditors and the Independent Committee will apply to the upcoming period of intensive discussions held with the bidders, CDPQ Infra said.

For the rolling stock and operations contract, the proposals that have been received are in line with the major principles set by CDPQ Infra, so no additional discussions are currently in the works.

Following the discussion period, officials said construction on the REM is set to kick off in the spring of 2018.