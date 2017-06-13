RFQ issued for Barrie Rail expansion project

The planned expansion of the Barrie GO line in Toronto, ON, Canada is taking a step forward with the issuance of a Request for Qualifications (RFQ).

Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx issued RFQ for interested parties to build and finance the Barrie Rail Corridor Expansion – Grading Project. The infrastructure upgrades are required to accommodate the planned increase in service on the Barrie GO line.

The RFQ scope of work includes the double track expansion on the Barrie Corridor Line, including grading, between Union Station and the Aurora GO Station; track and signals upgrades to support the double track expansion; noise and retaining walls and bridge expansions at Sheppard Avenue West, Major Mackenzie Drive and Yonge Street.

"The Barrie Rail Corridor project is critical to the expansion of rail services under Metrolinx's GO Regional Express Rail (GO RER). Our government recognizes the importance of critical transit improvements because they keep people and goods moving, communities growing and help build Ontario up," said Ontario Minister of Infrastructure Bob Chiarelli.

GO RER is a program to provide faster, more frequent and more convenient transit service across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). Metrolinx says the program will provide new travel choices for commuters, significantly increase transit ridership, cut journey times and help manage congestion across the GTHA.

In order to achieve this level of service, major infrastructure updates are required including: adding track, modifying GO stations, improving rail crossings, building required systems for electrification and adding new locomotives and train control systems.

The RFQ is the first step in the procurement process to select a team to deliver the project. IO and Metrolinx will evaluate submissions to prequalify project teams with the relevant construction experience. Teams that qualify will be invited to respond to a request for proposals in fall 2017.

