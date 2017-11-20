Toronto-York TTC extension set to open next month

Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca promoting the opening of the Toronto-York subway extension.

The new Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) subway extension from Downsview Park Station in Toronto to the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre in York Region is set to make its debut on Dec. 17.

The new extension will offer subway service beyond regional boundaries in Ontario for the first time, officials said.

Government members and representatives celebrated the 30-day countdown to the launch by touring the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre and Downsview Park stations.

Those in attendance included: Steven Del Duca, Minister of Transportation, Francesco Sorbara, Member of Parliament Vaughan-Woodbridge, Michael Levitt, Member of Parliament York Centre, John Tory, mayor of Toronto, Josh Colle, chair of TTC and Wayne Emmerson, chairman and CEO of York Region.

The Toronto-York Spadina Subway (TYSSE), is an 8.6-kilometer (5.3-mile) extension of the TTC Line 1 from Downsview Park Station to the Vaughan Metropolitan Centre at Highway 7 in York Region.

Crews added six new subway stations, three new commuter parking lots and TTC, York Region and GO bus terminals.

Officials said commuters will now be able to travel from Sheppard West Station to Vaughan Metropolitan Centre station in 14 minutes.

The TYSSE project is jointly funded by the government of Canada, the province of Ontario, the city of Toronto and the regional municipality of York.

The government of Canada has committed up to CA$697 million (US$544.6 million) to the project. The province of Ontario allocated CA$870 million (US$679.8 million) through the Move Ontario Trust, according to the Ministry of Transportation.

The city of Toronto's funding will total CA$904 million (US$706.3 million) and total regional municipality of York funding will be CA$604 million (US$471.9 million).

The new Line 1 extension/TYSSE project stations include: Downsview Park, Finch West, York University, Pioneer Village, Highway 407 and Vaughan Metropolitan Centre.

Officials estimate that the Line 1 Extension/TYSSE project created about 20,000 jobs during construction.