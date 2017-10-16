Griffin joins Amtrak as EVP and chief marketing officer

Griffin will report directly to President and Co-CEO Richard Anderson and will be responsible for marketing, passenger experience, Northeast Corridor business development, state supported services business development, long distance services business development and product support and management.

"Tim brings a deep level of transportation marketing expertise to Amtrak," said Anderson. "Throughout his career, he has repeatedly shown that he knows how to build strong corporate brands that accelerate a company's growth. At Amtrak, we are looking for Tim to help us identify and win new customers, while continuing to maintain our loyal base of current customers. We are delighted to have him join the company."

With more than 40 years of marketing experience in transportation and travel-related industries, Griffin's areas of expertise include revenue maximization, strategic planning and budget control. He most recently managed a private investment company, consulting in the travel, transportation and distribution industries.

For nearly three decades, Griffin held marketing positions at Continental and Northwest Airlines, rising to executive vice president of Marketing at Northwest Airlines in 1999. In that role, he was responsible for $10 billion in passenger revenue production. Griffin also directed Client Services at Brierley and Partners, providing loyalty marketing for Hilton, Neiman Marcus and United Airlines. He began his transportation career in 1977 with American Airlines, where he led post-deregulation route and pricing strategies.