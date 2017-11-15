Ontario progresses Milton GO Station redevelopment project

Plans are pushing ahead to redevelop the Milton GO Station in Milton, located in Southern Ontario, as another step in Ontario's transformation of GO Transit from a commuter transit system to a regional rapid transit system.

Ontario Minister of Transportation Steven Del Duca and Indira Naidoo-Harris, MPP for Halton, announced the next steps to bring the redevelopment of Milton GO Station to fruition.

"This region is growing and so is demand for public transit. We are investing in greater convenience and comfort for commuters with improvements to station capacity, accessible connections to train and bus platforms, new multi-use paths for pedestrians and cyclists, and safety upgrades to lighting and PA systems," Del Duca said. "These station expansions are just part of our plan to keep Ontario moving with a future-ready transportation network."

The Milton GO Station redevelopment and expansion is set to include a new station building and an upgraded parking lot with additional 850 parking, which would bring the total to approximately 2,300 spaces.

The redevelopment will also include the reconfiguration of parking lot layouts and the bus loop, as well as for passenger pick-up and drop-off locations.

"These investments will have a significant impact on the lives of commuters in our growing area. The addition of 850 parking spaces, along with major changes to the GO train station, bus loop, pathways and passenger pick-up zones, will make commuting easier and more convenient for transit users," Naidoo-Harris said. "I am excited about these key expansions and our government's commitment to public transit in the Milton corridor."

The expansion work plans to provide accessible connections to train and bus platforms, with upgraded platforms and infrastructure to support future the layover of trains, according to the provincial Ministry of Transportation.

"Customers at Milton and Meadowvale GO stations will get new station buildings, an exciting change as we make it easier to get to our stations with more parking, better bus/train connections, improved cycling and better pedestrian access," said Phil Verster president and CEO of Metrolinx. "This is all part of our huge construction program to expand GO Transit and to make using transit better and easier."

Weekly trips across the entire GO rail network are expected to grow from about 1,500 to nearly 6,000 by 2024–2025, with more frequent rush-hour service along the Milton line.

Other work along the corridor includes redevelopment of the Meadowvale GO Station, and a new Station Operations West Facility to accommodate future office, warehouse and parking needs for GO operations.

The project is being delivered through Infrastructure Ontario's Alternative Financing and Procurement model, which transfers the appropriate risks associated with the project's design, construction and funding to the private sector.

Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario have issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for design, build and finance work on the Milton Corridor project, including the Milton GO Station's redevelopment.

The RFQ is the first step toward selecting a team to complete the project. IO and Metrolinx plan to evaluate submissions to prequalify project teams with the desired experience.

Teams that qualify will be invited to respond to a request for proposals in 2018, officials said.

"We're pleased that Infrastructure Ontario's proven AFP model will help deliver a number of important projects for GO Transit expansion, including the Milton Corridor project," said Infrastructure Ontario President and CEO Ehren Cory.

Ontario is investing CA$21.3 billion (US$16.6) to transform GO Transit from a commuter transit service to a regional rapid transit system, officials said.