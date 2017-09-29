First contract for Glendora-Montclair Gold Line segment awarded

The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority Board of Directors approved the first contract for the project's Glendora to Montclair phase at its Sept. 27 meeting.

The $2.6-million utility relocation design-bid-build contract was awarded to W.A. Rasic Construction Company, Inc. The Foothill Gold Line Construction Authority will begin work on the 12.3-mile, six station segment in October and spend three years relocating utilities, conducting pre-construction activities, finalizing engineering plans and hiring the design-build contract team.

"Today's action by the board begins the next phase in our journey," stated Construction Authority Board Chairman Doug Tessitor. "Many of us have been working for this moment for more than a decade."

The Glendora to Montclair segment will extend the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LACMTA) Gold Line light-rail line from its eastern terminus in Azusa through the foothill communities in the San Gabriel Valley and into San Bernardino County. It will add new light-rail stations in Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, Pomona, Claremont and Montclair. The project is being funded by Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties. The portion of the project within Los Angeles County (Glendora to Claremont) is being mostly funded by LACMTA's Measure M half-cent sales tax, as well as residual Measure R funds from the Pasadena to Azusa segment that was completed under budget and other funds. The portion from Claremont to Montclair is being funded by San Bernardino County.

"The Construction Authority received bids from five qualified teams for this work," added Tessitor. "The process worked at providing a highly qualified team at the right price."

The Utility Relocation contract is the first of two contracts to be procured as part of the Glendora to Montclair project. The second, Alignment design-build contract, will begin procurement this November and anticipate award in late 2018. Major construction will begin in 2020 and consist of two major construction phrases: first, the relocating/rebuilding of the freight and Metrolink systems, and second, the construction of the Gold Line light rail system. Completion is expected in 2026, which is two years later than originally planned. This phase of construction was part of an updated project schedule approved in January to account for detailed constructability reviews completed late last year.

A public groundbreaking ceremony for the project will be held on December 2, 2017, at Citrus College.