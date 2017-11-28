HART unveils Hawaiian names for rail stations

The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART) has announced the Hawaiian names set to be used for the nine rail stations on its rail system as recommended by the Hawaiian Station Naming Working Group.

"These Hawaiian names for our stations help anchor the rail project in the root culture of our island," said HART Executive Director and CEO Andrew Robbins. "HART extends a warm mahalo to the members of the working group for their dedication to this effort."

The recommended names include the following:

Kualaka'i (Located at the Kroc Center)

Keone'ae (Located at UH West Oahu)

Honouliuli (Located at Ho'opili)

Hō'ae'ae (Located at Waipahu, West Loch)

Pouhala (Located at Waipahu Transit Center)

Hālaulani (Located at Leeward CC)

Waiawa (Located at Pearl Highlands)

Pu'uloa (Located at Pearlridge)

Hālawa (Located at Aloha Stadium)

HART said members of the working group used diverse community knowledge, oral accounts and written history to develop the station names and to bring back significant names from Hawaiian culture.

The working group has also encouraged the public to contribute stories, historical facts and knowledge of significant events about the station names throughout the next month.

The group will convene to consider the public comments after 30 days before making the final decisions about the names and presenting them to the HART Board of Directors for review.