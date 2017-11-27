Planned Nashville LRT corridor gets expansion

The planned light-rail line, which was originally proposed in Let's Move Nashville: Metro's Transportation Solution, will now extend beyond the current I-440 endpoint and go to White Bridge Pike. Charlotte is one of the most densely developed corridors of the five proposed light-rail routes, with the largest concentration of jobs per acre and mixed-use developments west of I-440 that can be effectively served by transit.

"Direct, high-capacity transit is an opportunity for businesses and residents alike, and it won't stop short on Charlotte Avenue," said Mayor Barry. "Our revised finance plan gives us the opportunity to better connect West Nashville with the city's transit network and provide even more residents with access to jobs and amenities available along the corridor and in the booming job centers downtown."

The mayor's office says the expanded plan brings the Charlotte Light Rail Corridor in line with the recommendations made in phase one of the region's nMotion strategic plan and resources for the additional segment were identified during further reviews of the financing plan being prepared for an independent audit. With this addition, the Charlotte corridor will now have 5.2 miles of rail at a total cost of $697 million.