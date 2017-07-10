Metrolinx safety officer receives OL Canada award

Mohyla has served 30 years as a Metrolinx transit safety officer. Operation Lifesaver Canada says that during those three decades, he has used his field experience and passion to promote safety along Metrolinx's railway corridors in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA), coordinating school presentations and community events, working with police and other public safety agencies and finding innovative ways to educate the public — including through his social media posts and a recent video series which he produced with TVOKids entitled Anytime is Train Time.

"Peter is an energetic and passionate champion of rail safety in the GTHA and beyond," said Bill Grodzinski, director of security at Metrolinx, who nominated Mohyla for the award. "He collaborates extensively with colleagues and external partners, and takes the safety of community members who drive or walk near Metrolinx's rail corridors very seriously."

Mohyla serves as the chair of Operation Lifesaver Canada's Ontario Steering Committee, which coordinates rail safety outreach efforts across the province. He also recently assisted Operation Lifesaver Canada in developing its national Look. Listen. Live. public awareness campaign, which was launched during Rail Safety Week at the end of April. Mohyla worked to secure locations for filming the trespassing and crossing scenarios featured in the campaign's two virtual reality videos and provided his insights to ensure that the end products were as realistic as possible.

"Peter is a model of rail safety leadership in Canada. We're very lucky to have him on our Operation Lifesaver team," said Sarah Mayes, national director of Operation Lifesaver Canada. "He is most deserving of this Roger Cyr Award and I know his peers across the country join me in offering him our heartfelt congratulations."

The Roger Cyr Award is named after the founder of Operation Lifesaver Canada. It was first awarded in 1981 and is a joint initiative of Operation Lifesaver Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and Transport Canada.