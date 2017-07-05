Murta named executive director of the Short Line Safety Institute

"Tom comes to the SLSI with significant industry knowledge in the areas of compliance assessment, risk reduction, crisis management and emergency planning. In addition to his rail expertise, Tom has experience working in and with government agencies, as well as serving on not-for-profit boards, which will provide important context for his work in taking the Safety Institute to the next level," said Linda Bauer Darr, president of the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association (ASLRRA) and SLSI Board of Directors member.

Murta most recently served as assistant vice president of Safety and Operations Compliance for CSX Transportation, but he held a variety of positions during his 24 years at the Class 1 including those that found him responsible for safety and compliance, hazardous materials systems, environmental compliance and infrastructure.

"Tom has been a valued member of the SLSI Advisory Board, sharing his deep industry knowledge – particularly related to HazMat movement," said Peter V. "Doc" Claussen, Jr., vice chair of Gulf & Ohio Railways, Inc., and Chairman of the Board of Directors for SLSI. "Ron Hynes, our first executive director, was critical in guiding the institute from a project to a full-scale operation. Tom will hit the ground running, with full knowledge of where we have been and a vision for where we want to go."

The Short Line Safety Institute began a search last month, following the departure of Hynes.

"I am thrilled to be selected to move the Short Line Safety Institute forward," said Murta. "I'm committed to achieving the goals of SLSI, including being the industry-recognized leader in safety culture assessments, developing innovative training to assist short lines in continuous improvement of safety culture and guiding research to identify additional areas of work."