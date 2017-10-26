O.C. Bridges program wraps up with final two grade separations

A five-year, $663-million program to build seven bridges and underpasses to separate vehicle, pedestrian and freight rail traffic in Anaheim, Fullerton and Placentia, Calif., is now complete.

Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) and city officials marked the completion of the final two underpasses in the O.C. Bridges program. OCTA says that each overpass and underpass constructed improves travel times, cuts air pollution by eliminating the need for cars to idle at railroad gates and enhances safety in the community.

At least 70 trains travel the busy BNSF rail line each day, with the number of trains projected to increase to 130 trains each day by 2030.

"Nobody likes having to sit in their car waiting for a train to pass. Now they don't have to and that's a good reason to celebrate, as each of these projects enhances safety and speeds up commute times," said OCTA Chairman Michael Hennessey.