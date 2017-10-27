OLI’s Bonnie Murphy to join DART in November

Bonnie Murphy will conclude her term as president of Operation Lifesaver, Inc. (OLI), on November 1; she has been with OLI since January 2016.

Murphy, who has more than 30 years of rail industry experience and 10 years of executive-level government experience, will join Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) as vice president commuter rail and railroad management.

OLI Vice President Wende Corcoran will serve as Interim President while the Operation Lifesaver board of directors conducts a search for Murphy's successor.

"The Operation Lifesaver board is grateful to Bonnie for her leadership of the organization. Under her guidance, OLI further stabilized its funding sources, strengthened safety partnerships and raised its prominence as a leading rail safety education nonprofit by spearheading the first U.S. Rail Safety Week, held last month," said OLI Board Chairman Bob VanderClute.

Said Murphy, "I am thrilled by the success of the first U.S. Rail Safety Week, and grateful to Operation Lifesaver's board, state program directors, federal safety partners, freight, passenger, transit and commuter rail companies, law enforcement agencies and others who worked so hard to spread the rail safety message across the nation. I am extremely proud of the important work we've done together and I look forward to continuing to support Operation Lifesaver's mission of reducing incidents, deaths and injuries near tracks and trains in my new position."