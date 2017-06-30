Transit security legislation enters U.S. House

U.S. Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL-3) introduced Securing America's Facilities, Equipment, and Rail: Taking Responsibility for American National Security in Transit (SAFER TRANSIT) Act "to better secure [the] country's public transit systems."

Rep. Lipinski, co-chair of the House Public Transportation Caucus and a senior member on the Highway and Transit Subcommittee, says the legislation would reauthorize Surface Transportation Security Inspectors and the Visible Intermodal Prevention and Response program, which expired in 2011. The bill would also reauthorize the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) research programs through 2020, which focuses on solutions to fill capability and vulnerability gaps, such as explosive detection.

In addition, the bill creates a specific transit security training program through the DHS Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and makes it available to officers from local law enforcement agencies that will attend the course and return to their home departments to share the tactics and training they have learned with their peers.

"Critical passenger rail safety requirements from the 9/11 Act have yet to be implemented, including a regulation for rail carriers to complete security assessments, a regulation for rail security training, and a program for conducting background checks on rail employees," said Rep. Lipinski. "With ever-growing security concerns across the nation, my bill directs the Transportation Security Administration to develop a process to follow through on critical security provisions."

The would also reauthorize the Intercity Bus Security Grant Program, which funds training and exercises among other measures for over-the-road bus and truck operators.

"The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) appreciates Rep. Lipinski's leadership in introducing the SAFER Transit Act," said APTA Acting President and CEO Richard White. "As public transportation systems continue to face the threat of terrorist and cyber-attacks and regularly respond to other security emergencies in and around public transit facilities, this legislation would provide vital federal support to enhance transit security throughout our nation. The bill would develop a Public Transit Security Police Training Program to train law enforcement personnel and continue essential funding for security related research and development."