USDOT issues final rule to expand drug testing panel

USDOT says the move is an effort to "enhance safety, prevent opioid abuse and combat the nation's growing opioid epidemic."
The drug testing panel will now include certain semi-synthetic opioids such as hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxymorphone and oxycodone.
"The opioid crisis is a threat to public safety when it involves safety-sensitive employees involved in the operation of any kind of vehicle or transport," said Secretary Elaine L. Chao. "The ability to test for a broader range of opioids will advance transportation safety significantly and provide another deterrence to opioid abuse, which will better protect the public and ultimately save lives."
USDOT-regulated employers will be required to test for these opioids beginning on Jan. 1, 2018.