Utah becomes third state with FTA-certified SSO Program

Utah has become the third state to receive certification of its rail transit State Safety Oversight (SSO) Program, according to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

"With the certification of its SSO Program, Utah is among the national leaders in strengthening safety for rail transit passengers and workers," said FTA Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams. "FTA is doing all we can to help each of the remaining states meet the deadline because we want all states to continue to receive the federal transit funding that is so critical to the safe movement of millions of people every day."

FTA explains that there are 30 states with rail transit systems that must obtain certification of their SSO Programs by the April 15, 2019, deadline. Without a certified SSO Program by the deadline, a public transportation agency will not be awarded any new federal transit funds until certification is achieved.

Ohio became the first state to achieve certification in August, followed by Minnesota.

To achieve FTA certification, an SSO Program must meet several federal statutory requirements, including establishing an SSO Agency that is financially and legally independent from the rail transit agencies it oversees. In addition, a state must ensure that its SSO agency adopts and enforces relevant federal and state safety laws, has investigatory authority, and has appropriate financial and human resources for the number, size and complexity of the rail transit systems within the state's jurisdiction. Furthermore, SSO Agency personnel responsible for performing safety oversight activities must be appropriately trained.