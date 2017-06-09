Friday, June 09, 2017

ASLRRA honors GE's Griswell

Gary Griswell of GE Transportation was honored with the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association's Thomas L. Schlosser Distinguished Service Award.

The award is presented on an annual basis to recognize an individual for long-term, significant service to the Association. Griswell is the first Associate Member recipient of the award, presented at ASLRRA's 2017 Connections convention held in Grapevine, Texas. It honors longtime ASLRRA leader Schlosser who passed away in 2011.

Griswell is currently the Customer Success Team Manager – Rail with GE Digital. He has served in a variety of capacities for the ASLRRA, including being a founding member of the Technology Committee, serving as Connections convention Chair in 2015 and serving on the Board of Directors (2013-15). He will chair the 2018 Connections convention to be held in Nashville, Tenn.

A video of the award presentation can be found at www.youtube.com/aslrra.

