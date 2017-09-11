CHSRA appoints Post, Rodriguez

"The addition of Thomas as the director of engineering to the high-speed rail program will provide essential knowledge and expertise as we continue our transition from planning to delivery of the nation's first high-speed rail system," said Interim CEO Thomas Fellenz. "His experience with major infrastructure projects in both the private and public sector will be invaluable."

As the director of engineering, Post will ensure that all of the engineering elements of the high-speed rail program are delivered within scope, quality standards, budget and schedule throughout the duration of the project. He joins the program from Jacobs Engineering Group, where he was an operations manager for the company's Northern California infrastructure portfolio. Post has more than 34 years of experience in the transportation and construction fields, including 18 years with the California Department of Transportation and 16 years working for private engineering and consulting firms.

As the deputy director of external affairs, Rodriguez will be responsible for stakeholder outreach and strengthening relationships with the communities surrounding the project's alignment. For the past two years, she has served as the small business advocate for CHSRA where she managed the development and implementation of an aggressive program to ensure that 30 percent of high-speed rail work goes to small businesses. Rodriguez has more than 12 years of state experience in public outreach and stakeholder engagement, including seven years with CaliforniaVolunteers.

"High-speed rail is committed to building strong relationships with stakeholders and providing them with timely information about the progress of the program," said Fellenz, "Alice has been an integral part of this effort for the past few years, building strong relationships with the small business community and public at large. I'm very excited to have her continue with us in this new role."