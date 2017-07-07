CTC to invest nearly $85 million toward passenger and port rail projects

California Transportation Commission (CTC) has allocated nearly $593 million to 124 transportation projects that it says will alleviate traffic delays, repair aging roads and bridges and encourage bicycling and walking.

"These projects will help us maintain and modernize California's transportation system," said Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty. "Each of these projects is an opportunity to improve safety, goods movement and access and mobility for all travelers in California."

Nearly $85 million of the funds allocated will be applied toward passenger and port rail projects in the state. Major projects include an allocated $20 million for the electrification of the Caltrain corridor between San Jose and San Francisco, including the purchase of Electric Multiple Unit trainsets necessary for operating the new service. The Port of Long Beach will receive $15.4 million for the construction of 30,400 feet of track at Piers E and F.

CTC also allocated $10.257 million to construct a second main line track and upgrade siding track to main track standards between milepost 1041.5 and 1056.3 and construct a second passenger platform at the Merced Amtrak Station on the BNSF Railway Company Stockton Subdivision. The Sacramento Regional Transit District will receive a combined $13 million for two separate projects including $5.1 million for double tracking, station improvements, traction power upgrades and facility enhancements in Sacramento County on the I-80 corridor from downtown Sacramento the Watt/I-80 station and an additional $7.9 million has be allocated to extend the South Line light-rail in Sacramento County from Meadowview Road to Calvine/Auberry.

CTC also allocated funds to the following recipients for rail projects:

$8,692,000 to the Capitol Corridor Joint Powers Authority

$6,158,000 to the city of Ontario

$4,017,000 to San Diego Association of Governments

$3,760,000 to San Diego Metropolitan Transit System

$3,101,000 to Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority

$812,000 to Southern California Regional Rail Authority