Harsco wins Saudi and South African contracts

Harsco Rail has won two orders worth nearly $25 million to supply track maintenance and measuring equipment for use on the Haramain high-speed line in Saudi Arabia and the Transnet network in South Africa.

The first order is for the production of rail grinding machines to maintain railhead contours on the new 28-mile Mecca - Medina double-track high-speed line, which is nearing completion. The order also includes initial operator training as well as spare parts support.

Under the second order, Harsco Rail will provide two track measuring vehicles for the assessment of rail geometry and ballast profiling on the Transnet rail network in South Africa. Harsco will supply the vehicles to Molamu Majories and Thari Joint Venture, as the maintenance contractor to Transnet.

Deliveries of both orders will be completed by the end of this year.