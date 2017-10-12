Hertwig joins DTI board

President and Chief Executive Officer of the Florida East Coast Railway, LLC, Jim Hertwig was unanimously elected chair by the Transportation Institute at the University of Denver (DTI) board of directors.

Hertwig will bring 46 years of freight transportation experience and leadership knowledge to DTI. Prior to joining his current company, Hertwig served for six years as president of CSX Intermodal, Inc., and previous to that he spent nearly nine years as president of Landstar Logistics, a transportation services company.

"DTI is a fantastic example of industry/academic partnership and Jim is a testament to that thriving partnership, being one of the most accomplished leaders in our industry who has had experience leading companies in several modal sectors," said Michael McGuire, dean of University College. "The success of the program is largely a result of the level of commitment and the experience of our DTI Board Members."

In addition to the DTI Board, Jim presently serves on the boards of several industry organizations, and he was recently awarded the 2016 IANA Silver Kingpin Award, recognizing his long-term contribution to intermodalism. The Board of Directors will welcome Hertwig as the new chair during the October board meeting.