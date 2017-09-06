Keith Parker steps down from MARTA

Led by MARTA Chairman Robbie Ashe, the board will vote to approve an interim general manager in an upcoming session and will launch a national search for a permanent chief executive.

"We are deeply grateful for his stewardship and proud of the many strides we made as an agency during his tenure," said Chairman Ashe. "As chief executive, Parker helped to usher in a new day for MARTA's customer service, fiscal responsibility, and service expansion. He leaves MARTA stronger and healthier than ever before."

Parker joined the nation's ninth largest transit system as its general manager and chief executive officer in December 2012. With an annual budget of nearly $1 billion, MARTA provides more than 400,000 passenger trips a day through heavy rail, bus and paratransit services. Since taking the helm, Parker has worked with MARTA's Board of Directors to balance the MARTA's budget, improve efficiencies, increase bus and rail service and enhance the overall customer experience. Once on a path to insolvency, the transit authority now boasts cash reserves topping $240 million.

Additionally, after what MARTA calls "a rigorous nationwide search," the transit authority is announcing its newest addition; veteran transit executive Arthur "Rob" Troupe will join MARTA as deputy general manager. Troupe, who has worked at HNTB and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority as a former executive. Starting September 18, Troupe will report to the interim general manager, both of whom will work directly with Parker throughout his remaining tenure to ensure a seamless transition.

"MARTA's future is bright, its leadership is strong and the authority is devoted to delivering best-in-class multimodal transit services that connect communities, advance equity and promote prosperity across the region," Chairman Ashe said. "What we have been able to achieve of the last four and a half years has been a collective effort reflective of the dedication of the entire MARTA family."