LACMTA awards consulting firm ICF $26 million contract

ICF is a consulting and technology services provider with government and commercial clients. ICF was awarded the contract in the first quarter. The contract has a maximum value of $25.6 million and a term of five years including one three-year base and two one-year options.

"ICF is adept at navigating potential regulatory obstacles that can easily delay or derail transportation infrastructure projects," said David Freytag, senior vice president for ICF. "We are excited about partnering with [LACMTA] to help the agency continue to expedite its environmental compliance process for projects designed to improve mobility for Los Angeles County citizens and better position the county in its bid for the 2024 Olympic and the Paralympic Games."

ICF says it supports intermodal infrastructure development projects "to help clients navigate environmental requirements, minimize safety and security risk and deliver higher returns on investment." Over the past 30 years, ICF says it has successfully delivered environmental services on more than 400 transportation projects in the Los Angeles basin including light-rail transit, commuter rail, heavy rail, bus rapid transit, bicycle and pedestrian projects.