LACMTA releases Draft EIS/EIR for proposed East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor

The project will be a 9.2-mile high-capacity transit route connecting the Metro Orange Line in Van Nuys to the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station through one of the busiest thoroughfares in the San Fernando Valley. Two bus rapid transit alternatives and two rail alternatives are being studied. All alternatives will run north from the Orange Line to the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station, primarily on Van Nuys Boulevard and San Fernando Road. The project is expected to begin construction in 2021, with an opening date between 2027-29.

"Measure M is delivering on its promises to the people of the San Fernando Valley," said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, chair of the LACMTA Board. "The ESFV project will be a key piece in the Valley's expanding transit network, as we continue to lead the nation – and the world – by easing congestion and building a comprehensive, world-class transit system."

The ESFV project will also include Metro Orange Line improvements, a 16-mile bus rapid transit line from the Orange and Red lines in North Hollywood to the Gold Line in Pasadena and a bus rapid transit line serving the northern San Fernando Valley. Additionally, a project to speed traffic and provide new transit options through the Sepulveda Pass Transit Corridor, from the Orange Line in Van Nuys to the Westside and eventually all the way to LAX is in consideration.

To view the Draft EIS/EIR go to metro.net.