LACMTA to provide study for San Bernardino Line

Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced plans for a strategic study of the Metrolink San Bernardino Line and how it might be impacted when the Gold Line opens to Claremont in 2027.

The study will look at how Metrolink and Gold Line services are integrated and what, if any, service or fare changes may be needed.

"Knowing the results of the Claremont-specific analysis in the next few months will afford appropriate time to build consensus for any recommended changes and receive necessary approvals in advance of the procurement package being finalized for the Foothill Gold Line's Alignment design-build contract," said Foothill Gold Line Authority in a statement. "Any changes to the Claremont Metrolink station or track system directly impact the Foothill Gold Line project, which includes relocating the Claremont Metrolink station and tracks, and building a large shared parking structure, as part of the $1.4-billion project."

Foothill Gold Line Authority also stated that in order to integrate any changes to the Metrolink system that might be recommended and approved, the information must be included in the procurement package that will be provided to the bidding teams early next year.

Construction is set to break ground on the Foothill Gold Line from Glendora to Montclair later this year. Foothill Gold Line Authority says that although the first for utility relocation has been awarded, it will not be impacted by the results of the Claremont Metrolink station analysis, the alignment design-build contract will. Foothill Gold Line Authority says it will begin the process to hire the alignment design-builder this month.