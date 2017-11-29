McNeely to lead Rail Group at The Andersons; Shah to retire

Rasesh Shah will retire as president of the Rail Group at The Andersons, Inc., in July 2018 and Joseph McNeely has been named as his replacement.

McNeely will join the company Jan. 8, 2018, and work with Shah during the transition until Shah's retirement.

"We are very excited to welcome Joe to our leadership team," said Pat Bowe, CEO and president of The Andersons. "He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience managing through the highly cyclical rail market."

McNeely most recently served as president and CEO of FreightCar America, Inc.; a position he left in July. McNeely also has served in vice president roles at Mitsui Rail Capital and GATX Corporation and brings more than three decades of experience in the financial, manufacturing and distribution industries.

McNeely earned his bachelor's degree in accounting from Illinois State University, Normal, Ill. He received his Master of Business Administration from the University of Notre Dame.

Shah began his career at The Andersons in 1978. He was instrumental in creating the company's Rail Group in 1989, and developing it into one of the top 10 largest private rail fleets in the U.S. today.

"Rash has played a pivotal part in shaping The Andersons' vision and history," said Bowe. "We greatly appreciate his years of service and dedication which have helped shape us into the diversified company we are today. We wish him the best on this next phase of his life."