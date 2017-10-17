NVTA’s $43 billion build-out strategy

WMATA Metrorail extensions, capacity and service enhancements for Virginia Railway Express (VRE) and new light rail transit (LRT) are among the numerous projects proposed by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA) in a TransAction Plan Update adopted Oct. 12.

"Addressing regional transportation needs through 2040, the Transaction Plan focuses on eleven major travel corridors in Northern Virginia and identifies 352 projects and $43.2 billion in unmet transportation needs," NVTA said.

TransAction is Northern Virginia's long-range, multimodal transportation plan that addresses regional transportation needs through 2040. Adoption of the new TransAction plan marks the first time the NVTA has updated it since passage of HB (House Bill) 2313 in 2013, which "established a dedicated, sustainable funding stream for transportation in Northern Virginia and allows the Authority to begin fulfilling its mission to address regional transportation challenges."

NVTA is responsible for developing and updating TransAction, evaluating and prioritizing regional transportation projects. After TransAction's adoption of, the Authority approved issuance of a Call for Regional Transportation Projects for its inaugural Six Year Program. As a result of both approvals, Northern Virginia's jurisdictions and transportation agencies can now apply for regional transportation projects to be funded through NVTA's FY 2018-2023 Six Year Program. The application deadline for project submittals is noon on Dec. 15, 2017.

"TransAction estimates that by 2040, the population in Northern Virginia is forecast to increase by 24%, and employment by 37%," NVTA said. "Throughout the TransAction process, the Authority's two overarching goals have remained the same: to reduce congestion, and to move the greatest number of people in the most cost-effective manner. The Authority aligns these two goals with performance-based criteria, such as the ability to improve travel times, reduce delays, connect regional activity centers, and improve safety and air quality."

The adopted TransAction Plan, associated Project List and a hi-res version of the TransAction map can be downloaded at the links below.

NVTA was created by the Virginia General Assembly on July 1, 2002, "to offer a common voice for Northern Virginia on transportation issues confronting the region. The Authority consists of nine jurisdictions including the counties of Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William, as well as the cities of Alexandria, Fairfax, Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park. Since 2014, NVTA has managed approximately $340 million annually in public funds for transportation projects designed to provide congestion relief throughout Northern Virginia.