Ottawa extends RTG contract for Stage 2 LRT

The city of Ottawa and Rideau Transit Group Partnership (RTG) have extended existing contractual arrangements under a new agreement for Stage 2 of the Confederation Line.

The RTG is a consortium composed of SNC-Lavalin, ACS Infrastructure Canada Inc. and EllisDon. The consortium is currently delivering Stage 1 of the Confederation Line.

SNC-Lavalin says the city exercised the option "to utilize equipment continuity, knowledge and cost efficiencies." The new agreement worth $349 million is for the rolling stock and onboard equipment for Stage 2 and is part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) ratified by RTG with the city of Ottawa on March 24, 2017 for a portion of Stage 2 of the Confederation Line for $492 million.

"We are proud that the city of Ottawa has extended our scope to ensure the growth of the project and has entrusted us to maintain the Confederation Line's core assets until 2048", said Chantal Sorel, managing director, capital, SNC-Lavalin.

Signed contracts for the project components and services that will be delivered by SNC-Lavalin and its partners include:

Delivery of 38 additional light rail vehicles assembled at Belfast Yard Maintenance, Administration and Storage Facility

Assistance to the city during their procurement process

The remaining scope of work elements to be finalized includes:

Expansion of Belfast Yard Maintenance, Administration and Storage Facility (MSF)

Maintenance of the additional vehicles and facilities throughout their lifecycle

Civil maintenance on the Confederation Line extensions

Supply of specialized communications equipment and

Interface and design management for maintainability

The Confederation Line is a sustainable and affordable rapid transit solution that will get passengers to their destination more quickly and significantly relieve pressure on Ottawa's existing public transit system, including its bus infrastructure. The Stage 2 work began in May with the provision of procurement support services and preparatory works at Belfast Yard MSF. That expansion is slated for completion at the end of 2018.