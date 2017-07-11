RCE Equipment Solutions, Inc., launches rebranding effort

RCE Equipment Solutions new track boom. The company says the track booms can go on traditional excavators, as well as on rail for lift and hold applications.

RCE Equipment Solutions, Inc., previously known as Rail Construction Equipment, Co. (RCE), has implemented a new name, company website and updated its corporate identity.

RCE Equipment Solutions says that the new name "reflects the company's growth and diversification goals."

"For the last 15 years, we've focused primarily on rail maintenance equipment," said Steve Benck, president and owner of RCE. "However, the past few years, we've had several customers request custom equipment design projects outside the rail market. Our skilled team of engineers and project managers created new products with ease, making the opportunity of expansion a natural transition."

In its new business format, RCE Equipment Solutions, Inc., is the umbrella company for three different divisions: RCE Rail, RCE Energy and RCE Engineering.

RCE Rail will continue to cater to the rail market. RCE Equipment Solutions says the rail division has put more than 30 highly specialized machines for rail maintenance tasks into production. The company says the RCE Rail product line includes hi-rail excavators, swing loaders and motor graders, as well as tie cranes, third-rail specific equipment, attachments, carts and more.

RCE Energy develops high quality machinery and application solutions for the energy sector. RCE Equipment Solutions says the full-time, on-site RCE Engineering team, which has more than 20 years of equipment development experience, will be responsible for bringing "customer ideas to reality."

In addition to its rebranding initiative, the company is also expanding its facility in Rockford, Ill. To support the additional products, RCE Equipment Solutions added 11,000 square feet of production space and 6,000 square feet of additional engineering and support (sales, parts, service and admin) space.