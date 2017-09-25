Rep. Schrader joins Knife River Corporation for facility tour, policy discussion

Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-OR-5) joined representatives from Knife River Corporation and the Portland and Western Railroad to tour Knife River's Salem sand and gravel pit, learn about its extensive railway products and services and discuss public policy priorities for the business and rail communities in greater Salem, Ore.

Knife River Corporation Materials Manager Fred Sondermayer lead the group tour through the Knife River Reed facility. The facility is made up of more than 300 acres of sand and gravel pit that produces construction aggregates for the mid-Willamette Valley and Portland-metropolitan areas. The aggregates are also used in the production of hot mix asphalt and concrete. The mine has an estimated 25 million tons of aggregates reserves.

Knife River uses a multi-modal strategy to deliver its products in the most efficient manner possible; shipping construction aggregates by truck, rail and barge. Its facility is directly served by Portland & Western Railroad, which interchanges with BNSF Railway, Coos Bay Rail Link, the Central Oregon & Pacific Railroad, the Albany & Eastern Railroad and Union Pacific.

"We are honored to host Rep. Schrader and share our Salem success story and continued commitment to the region and state with him," said Stratos Flanders, general manager, Mid-Willamette Valley, Knife River Corporation. "As a major shipper of aggregates, it is crucial that our company is continually served by efficient and safe freight rail. Railroads invest tens of billions of private dollars annually into their networks, supporting a safe rail network and rail supply jobs across our country. It is critical to our continued success that federal policies continue to enable consistent freight investments."

Rep. Schrader serves on the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce.

"I greatly appreciate the opportunity to tour Knife River Corporation's local operations and learn more about their vast operations in the state of Oregon," said Rep. Schrader. "I look forward to continuing to engage with those present today as we work together to create jobs in Oregon, spur economic activity across the state, and ensure our communities are safely and efficiently served by freight and passenger rail service alike."

The National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association (NRC) and the Railway Engineering-Maintenance and Suppliers Association (REMSA) coordinated the event.