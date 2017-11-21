RSI’s Simpson to retire; O’Malley named president

The Railway Supply Institute (RSI) said Mike O'Malley will become president of the association on Feb. 1, 2018, when current president, Tom Simpson, is scheduled to retire.

Simpson joined RSI (formerly known as the Railway Progress Institute) in 1988 following a position with the Federal Railroad Administration between 1983-1988. He was named president of RSI in 2010.

O'Malley is a transportation expert and former vice president, procurement and supply chain management with CSX, who holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, a Master of Science in European Studies from the London School of Economics and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"Mike's rail industry background and deep expertise in public policy, government affairs, international trade, and global supply chains will advance RSI's mission to support, connect and advocate for railway suppliers," said Frantz. "His track record of building relationships, executing strategy, and delivering results will benefit RSI and its members. We congratulate him on his appointment," stated RSI Board Chair Jim Frantz.

He continued, "Tom will act in a consulting capacity as the organization transitions to new leadership. On behalf of the RSI Board of Directors, I thank Tom for his many years of dedicated service and guidance."

Leadership at a fellow industry association, Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association (REMSA), said it was looking forward to working with O'Malley to continue to grow supplier-railroad relationships.

"[Tom Simpson] has been an outstanding leader and advocate for the railway supply industry," said Bruce Wise, president of REMSA. "Tom was instrumental in building stronger partnerships within our industry and a key player in the development of the largest North American railway trade show, Railway Interchange. We thank him for his service and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Mr. O'Malley."

David Tennent, executive director and CEO of REMSA, added, "We are excited to work with Mr. O'Malley in growing supplier-railroad partnerships and believe he is well equipped to help lead our industry. I wanted to sincerely thank Tom for his leadership and friendship and note that his voice will be sorely missed."