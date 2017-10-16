Santana to lead GE Transportation

General Electric announced that Rafael Santana, president and Chief Executive of GE Latin America, has been named president and CEO of GE Transportation, effective November 1.

Santana, with more than 17 years at GE, held leadership positions in GE Oil & Gas, Power and Transportation before becoming the President and CEO of GE in Latin America. He worked closely with the regional business leaders to make Latin America one of GE's largest and fastest-growing regions. Prior to joining GE, Santana held leadership roles at ExxonMobil and British American Tobacco.

Santana succeeds Jamie Miller, who was named chief financial officer of GE.

"Rafael has deep roots in GE Transportation, having spent eight years in a variety of commercial and product management roles, as well as leading the Transportation team in Latin America," said John Flannery, chairman and CEO of GE. "His experience helping teams navigate through this tough market, combined with his deep global, operational, services and industrial experience make him the perfect fit for this role. I look forward to working with him closely."