SLSI uses interactive training to encourage safety

The Short Line Safety Institute (SLSI) has taken educational training on the road. Using presentations and interactive workshops, SLSI has presented its Ten Core Elements of Safety Culture to more than 90 participants this spring.

Presentations have taken place at the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association's 2017 CONNECTIONS Convention in Grapevine, Texas, and at the Outback Railroad Association's annual meeting in Deadwood, S.D.

The program consisted of a review of the Ten Core Elements of Safety Culture, a real-time text-in safety awareness survey and role playing scenarios that put participants in the shoes of a Safety Culture Assessor while conducting field observations at a sample railroad site. Role-playing allowed the audience to identify and provide immediate solutions and feedback.

"This program reviewed some of the actions that may occur on a railroad that either inhibit or promote a strong safety culture," said Patrick Volmer, director of terminal operations at Alaska Railroad. "The SLSI provided many ideas to take back to share with my safety teams to ensure that our railroad is continuing to raise the bar on safety performance."