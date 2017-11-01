SNC-Lavalin acquires asset management firm

SNC-Lavalin has acquired Data Transfer Solutions LLC (DTS) for $45 million. The company says the acquisition will add to the capabilities of SNC-Lavalin's Atkins sector and will enhance service offerings in digital asset management for clients.

"DTS is an exciting addition to our organization. The acquisition will add enhanced service offerings in digital asset management for clients and is in line with the company's stated strategy of expansion in digital technology to enhance efficiency of our service delivery to our clients across our core sectors," said Neil Bruce, president and CEO, SNC-Lavalin.

Headquartered in Orlando, Fla., with 78 employees, DTS is the creator of VueWorks, an enterprise asset management software solution. SNC-Lavalin explains DTS offerings as state-of-the-art tools and solutions that help to inventory, manage and optimize physical assets across their life cycle for clients with large, complex infrastructure assets.

SNC-Lavalin says the acquisition of DTS is aligned with its global digital strategy and recognizes the pace of technological change in the engineering and construction industry and the need to support client needs with robust digital solutions.

"Particularly in asset management, we are eager to support the advancement of DTS's VueWorks product and state-of-the-art asset data collection capability," added Heath Drewett, president of Atkins. "Focused initially on the public sector and transportation space in North America, we will align our planning and engineering expertise with DTS's asset management and technology capability to provide valuable, end-to-end asset management solutions for our clients."