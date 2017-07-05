SNC-Lavalin completes acquisition of Atkins

SNC-Lavalin says the acquisition of Atkins creates a global fully integrated professional services and project management company – including capital investment, consulting, design, engineering, construction, sustaining capital and operations and maintenance.

"SNC-Lavalin is continuing to deliver on its strategy of establishing itself in the top three in our industry globally. By combining our two highly complementary businesses, we are solidifying SNC-Lavalin's position as one of the largest fully integrated professional services firms in the world, while improving our margins and balancing our business portfolio," said Neil Bruce, president and CEO of SNC-Lavalin. "We are now a true global player that is in a stronger position to offer clients complementary and a wider breadth of expertise, capabilities and services. We are thrilled to welcome the employees of Atkins and the tremendous talent they will bring to our combined company. Together, we will become part of a larger global organization that will open the door to new opportunities for further growth and development."

Heath Drewett, group finance director and executive director of Atkins, now becomes president of Atkins, SNC-Lavalin's fifth business sector, and a member of SNC-Lavalin's executive committee, reporting directly to Neil Bruce.

"Joining SNC-Lavalin will provide us with the ability to offer our clients and employees the enhanced scale, capabilities, expertise and other benefits that come with being part of a larger and stronger global company," said Drewett. "At the same time, we look forward to bringing our own unique project management, design, consulting and engineering capabilities to SNC-Lavalin's clients. The result will be a more agile and responsive company that better meets client needs and creates cross-selling opportunities."

Over the coming months, teams from both organizations will work together to integrate both companies in order to create value for all stakeholders and realize expected synergies from the acquisition. SNC-Lavalin has a strong record of successful integrations and is committed to leveraging the best practices from each organization to ensure that the two companies are combined with speed, diligence and efficiency.