TraPac utilizes Tideworks management system to automate rail operations

TraPac, LLC, launched the use of a planning management system by Tideworks Technology Inc. at its Los Angeles container facility.

TraPac is utilizing the Tideworks Spinnaker Planning Management System to support the automation of its on-dock rail operations at the Port of Los Angeles. This is part of TraPac's larger project to automate rail operations at its Los Angeles container facility in order to effectively manage increasing rail volumes.

Tideworks says the Spinnaker System features tools such as graphical planning, pre-arrival consist visibility, rail schedule, drag and drop ramp assignment, container and railcar history, track layout, railcar and container query, list, sort and recap reporting, saved searches, graphical cone management and customizable auto-plan rule validations and user access controls.

"We were thrilled to partner with TraPac on this project and look forward to growing our relationship with their team in the future," said Todd Tatterson, vice president business development, Tideworks Technology. "We believe that Tideworks' full suite of terminal operating system solutions can provide long-term value at TraPac's Los Angeles container facility. For Tideworks, this project represents a major automation project in the [Los Angeles/Long Beach] port complex, which is a significant milestone for our company."