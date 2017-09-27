Trimble offers new track survey and scanning rail trolley

"The latest trolley system is lightweight, flexible and fast," the company says.

The new system combines an Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) with scanning and geodetic sensors for surveying railway lines and documenting assets along the track.

The basic Trimble GEDO IMS System consists of the Trimble GEDO CE 2.0 Trolley System, Trimble GEDO IMU Unit, Trimble Tablet PC and the Trimble GEDO IMS Field and GEDO Office Software. For mapping applications, it can be combined with the Trimble TX6 and TX8 laser scanners.

Trimble says the GEDO IMS System provides highly accurate as-built survey documentation of the track and 3D point clouds for asset data collection along the track. The trolley system features a lightweight design that the company says is ideal for single-crew operation and projects near active railway lines. The company boasts seamless data flow between the field and the office with the GEDO IMS Field Software and the GEDO Office Software Suite. GEDO Scan Office provides enhanced processing for asset data collection and clearance applications.

"Trimble continues to expand its portfolio of track survey and scanning solutions. We initially introduced the GEDO Scan System for clearance applications to improve safety," said Andreas Sinning, director of marketing for Trimble Geospatial's GEDO track surveying and scanning solutions. "Now, with the introduction of the latest system for track survey and trolley-based mobile mapping data collection, the GEDO System can deliver a wider range of applications to enable users to increase productivity, while minimizing track occupation."