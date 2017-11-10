Truck to rail coal facility to be built in Indiana

The facility known as the Princeton Loop will be located six miles west of Princeton, Ind., on Highway 64 and includes the ability to unload trucks, blend coals, load 135 car unit trains in four hours and store more than 4 million tons of coal. The new facility will primarily serve utility coal plants served by NS once the rail facility is completed in the spring of 2018.

Hallador's President and CEO Brent Bilsland, stated, "We are excited about the development of the Princeton Loop as it enables Sunrise's low-cost production to access substantial new markets and better serve our customers."