Friday, November 10, 2017

Truck to rail coal facility to be built in Indiana

Written by 
A unit train being loaded with coal at Sunrise Coal’s Carlisle Mine in Indiana. A unit train being loaded with coal at Sunrise Coal’s Carlisle Mine in Indiana. Sunrise Coal, LLC

Sunrise Coal, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hallador Energy, and Norfolk Southern have signed a Side Track Agreement to construct a truck to rail coal loading facility.

The facility known as the Princeton Loop will be located six miles west of Princeton, Ind., on Highway 64 and includes the ability to unload trucks, blend coals, load 135 car unit trains in four hours and store more than 4 million tons of coal. The new facility will primarily serve utility coal plants served by NS once the rail facility is completed in the spring of 2018.

Hallador's President and CEO Brent Bilsland, stated, "We are excited about the development of the Princeton Loop as it enables Sunrise's low-cost production to access substantial new markets and better serve our customers."

Related Articles

back to top

Get the latest rail news

The inside scoop from RT&S, IRJ and Railway Age on and off the track. Join our email list.

Rail Resources

More Rail Resources

Member Login