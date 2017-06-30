TTC named Outstanding Public Transportation System for 2017 by APTA

A tunnel constructed as part of TTC’s Toronto-York Spadina extension, which is expected to open by the end of 2017.

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) was named Outstanding Public Transportation System for 2017 by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) TTC last won the award in 1986.

TTC credits this award to the five-year plan the transit commission developed in 2013. TTC says the five-year plan "put the customer at the center of all that it does, from service planning to service delivery, including a new station management model, customer charter, fleet and infrastructure renewal, and how it manages its people – its most important asset."

"I am immensely proud of this award and accept it on behalf of the 14,000 people who work for TTC," said TTC CEO Andy Byford. "Culture change and how we inspire, develop and manage people is at the heart of our renaissance, led by our belief that it is through a transit system's people and their embrace of a common goal, that sustainable improvement is achieved. We set out to deliver a transit system that makes Toronto proud. This honor reflects the hard work we've done for our customers and the people of Toronto."

TTC says that its most recent customer satisfaction survey results show that TTC customers are satisfied at a record of more than 80 percent. Later this year, TTC will open a six-station, 8.6-km (5.34-mile) extension of Line 1 Yonge-University.

APTA will officially recognize TTC at its annual conference this fall.