Valley Metro joins educational partnership to help keep riders cool

Valley Metro Rail is partnering with The Refrigeration School, Inc., (RSI) to create a "first-of-its-kind" customized training program specifically designed around the niche HVAC equipment utilized on Valley Metro light-rail vehicles.

Valley Metro says that seven maintenance technicians have earned their HVAC certification by completing the five-week, 100-hour training course. The hands-on classes were conducted at the Valley Metro Rail Operations & Maintenance Center.

Valley Metro Rail Light Rail Vehicle Maintenance Superintendent Ken Raghunandan contacted RSI to develop The Valley Metro Rail Refrigeration Training Program. Valley Metro says this is the first time RSI has developed a custom program specifically designed around the unique needs of an individual employer.

"I wanted to take this course to gain more specialized skills and expand my job knowledge," said Michael Dechant, Valley Metro Rail maintenance technician. "Each of our HVAC units is large enough to cool three average-sized homes in Arizona. We've learned specific ways to diagnose and repair issues in order to create a cool ride for passengers."