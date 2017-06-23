Valley Metro taps Kiewit as South Central Extension construction manager

Kiewit was unanimously voted as the construction manager at-risk for the South Central Light Rail Extension by the Valley Metro Rail Board.

Kiewit will partner with Valley Metro, city of Phoenix, the project designer, AECOM, station artists and local community to build the area's next light-rail extension. The construction and engineering company constructed a segment of the original 20 miles of light rail that opened in 2008 and the three-mile Central Mesa Extension that opened in 2015.

The South Central Extension connects downtown Phoenix to Baseline Road. In January 2016, the Phoenix City Council approved accelerating segments of the future high-capacity/light-rail transit system to advance into the Regional Transportation Plan, which included the South Central Extension. With the acceleration, the extension will open in 2023 rather than 2034. The advancement is funded through Transportation 2050, a 35-year, multi-modal transportation plan approved by Phoenix voters in August 2015.